Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Down to $6.49

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.30. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 28,414 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RWT. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $840.47 million, a PE ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 914.29%.

Insider Transactions at Redwood Trust

In related news, CFO Brooke Carillo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares in the company, valued at $354,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,504,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,937 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,314,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,524 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,777,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after acquiring an additional 509,536 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 127,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

