Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Sells $79,000.00 in Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,263,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,328.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Renovaro Price Performance
RENB opened at $1.44 on Friday. Renovaro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.
Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.
