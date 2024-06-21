Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Sells $79,000.00 in Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,263,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,328.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RENB opened at $1.44 on Friday. Renovaro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Renovaro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renovaro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renovaro by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,565 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

