Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Request has a total market cap of $108.14 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009365 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,981.82 or 1.00010822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012264 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00078340 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1104302 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,933,784.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

