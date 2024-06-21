Reviewing Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talen Energy and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.55 billion 2.71 $613.00 million N/A N/A American Electric Power $19.00 billion 2.44 $2.21 billion $5.39 16.33

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Talen Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy N/A 1.93% 0.67% American Electric Power 14.60% 11.23% 2.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Talen Energy and American Electric Power's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Talen Energy and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Electric Power 1 5 6 0 2.42

Talen Energy currently has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.82%. American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $88.92, indicating a potential upside of 0.66%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Talen Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Talen Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 GW of power infrastructure. Talen Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, renewable, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

