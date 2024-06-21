Richards Packaging Income (RPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Richards Packaging Income Price Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a 12 month low of C$25.52 and a 12 month high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$97.88 million for the quarter.

About Richards Packaging Income

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

