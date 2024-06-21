Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. 2,314,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

