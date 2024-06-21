Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,959,000 after acquiring an additional 167,538 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,845,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,160,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 169,443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,773 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

