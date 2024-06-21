Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.2% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 58,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 376,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,839,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.