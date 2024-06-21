Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $391,000 Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Black Hills by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 564.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKH

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 372,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,508. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.