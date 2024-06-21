Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $457,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in NetEase by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,813,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.48. 682,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,731. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

