Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 2,924 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Baidu by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Baidu by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,103 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Baidu by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,336,000 after acquiring an additional 116,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Baidu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Macquarie lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their price objective on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

Shares of BIDU traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.52. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

