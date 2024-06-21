Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($84.24) to GBX 6,610 ($83.99) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($74.97) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($77.51) to GBX 5,900 ($74.97) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,326.25 ($80.38).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,271 ($66.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,451.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,382.84. The company has a market cap of £65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,910 ($75.10).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

