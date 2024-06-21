Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $10.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.01. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $4,473,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

