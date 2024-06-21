ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 98,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 68,042 shares.The stock last traded at $54.81 and had previously closed at $55.09.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

