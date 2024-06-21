Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.31.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $140.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 698,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,087,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 422.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 141,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.