Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$1,721,604.71 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total transaction of C$1,721,604.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$33,243.81.

TSE:RY opened at C$141.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$140.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$135.65. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$149.24. The company has a market cap of C$199.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

