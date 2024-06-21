Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$2,819,840.00 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total value of C$2,819,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,133.12.

Bruce Washington Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total value of C$1,721,604.71.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$141.78. 6,426,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$140.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$135.65. The firm has a market cap of C$199.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$149.24.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

