Rye Patch Gold (CVE:RPM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Rye Patch Gold Corp. (CVE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.10. Rye Patch Gold shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares.
Rye Patch Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06.
About Rye Patch Gold
Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda.
