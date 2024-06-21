Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

SALM opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

