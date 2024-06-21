Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.24

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and traded as low as $20.67. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 146,987 shares traded.
Sampo Oyj Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.94.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sampo Oyj will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Sampo Oyj Cuts Dividend
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.
