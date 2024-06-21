Sapphire One Day Volume Hits $2,199.11 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $2,199.11 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.83 or 0.05462930 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00015728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,791,355,597 coins and its circulating supply is 1,770,682,174 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.