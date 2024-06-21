Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHF traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $38.53. 2,463,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,276. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

