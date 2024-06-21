Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Compass Financial Group INC SD’s 4th Largest Position

Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,094 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 9.3% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD owned 0.15% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $40,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 458,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,668. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

