Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.4 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,834,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $895,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 197,799 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $2,965,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

