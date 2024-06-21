SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) vs. Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Critical Review

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Arvinas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Arvinas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arvinas has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arvinas 0 2 14 0 2.88

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and Arvinas, as reported by MarketBeat.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. Arvinas has a consensus target price of $61.13, indicating a potential upside of 141.63%. Given SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SELLAS Life Sciences Group is more favorable than Arvinas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and Arvinas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group $1.00 million 67.00 -$37.34 million ($1.10) -1.05 Arvinas $78.50 million 22.05 -$367.30 million ($5.93) -4.27

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SELLAS Life Sciences Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -5,258.30% -249.95% Arvinas -185.09% -64.79% -30.46%

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group beats Arvinas on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer. It has a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc. for the development and commercialization of GFH009, a highly selective small molecule CDK9 inhibitor, currently under Phase 1 clinical trials. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Its product pipeline includes Bavdegalutamide and ARV-766, investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degraders for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, which are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and ARV-471, an orally bioavailable estrogen receptor degrading PROTAC targeted protein degrader for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic estrogen receptor+/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-breast cancer, which is Phase 3 clinical trial. Arvinas, Inc. has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Carrick Therapeutics Limited, and Bayer AG. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

