Selway Asset Management Acquires 1,475 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.92. 2,547,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.