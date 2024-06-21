Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $0.77

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $1.36. Sharecare shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 26,341,781 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sharecare from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $498.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $90.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

