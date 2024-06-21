Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Synectics Price Performance

LON:SNX opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,480.77 and a beta of 0.61. Synectics has a 1-year low of GBX 92.40 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.54). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Synectics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synectics

In other Synectics news, insider Andrew Lockwood acquired 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £15,066.66 ($19,144.42). Company insiders own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.