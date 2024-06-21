Siacoin (SC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.66 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $261.08 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,716.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.09 or 0.00599739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00114960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00036942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.56 or 0.00262035 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00039866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00068206 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,548,985,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,520,966,907 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

