Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 22,655 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after buying an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,238,000 after purchasing an additional 480,055 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,303,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,739 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,903,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,671,000 after buying an additional 146,916 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.71. 711,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,703. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $46.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

