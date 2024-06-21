Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FVAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,097,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 427,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after buying an additional 200,935 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.53. 36,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,482. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

