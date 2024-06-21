Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 354 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,642,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,221,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,889,492. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.51.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.