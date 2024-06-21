Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average is $106.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.