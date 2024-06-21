Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $325,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,229,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.