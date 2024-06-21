Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Match Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Match Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.29. 3,012,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

