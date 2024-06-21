Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 661 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,674,006,000 after buying an additional 384,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,155,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,155,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,778,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,834 shares of company stock worth $18,989,549 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $7.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

