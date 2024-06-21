Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 3,319 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,067 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.58.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

