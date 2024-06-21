Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 482 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,232,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after purchasing an additional 223,449 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,948,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 144,613 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,840,000 after purchasing an additional 382,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,023,000 after purchasing an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.