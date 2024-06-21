Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 5,471 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 259.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.87. The stock had a trading volume of 227,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,591. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

