Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,041 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,041 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $118,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $108,908,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $3,598,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,453,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $3,598,842.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,453,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $5,171,547. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DKS traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $229.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.30. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

