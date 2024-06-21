Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,751,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,515. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

