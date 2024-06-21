Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,870,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,203 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,218,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.49. 940,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,779. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $120.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

