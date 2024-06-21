SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $91.80 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $661.92 million and $91.80 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,631.1911306 with 1,287,283,743.6453245 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.6512415 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $169,238,289.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

