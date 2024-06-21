SLERF (SLERF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $111.88 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. SLERF has a market capitalization of $111.88 million and $41.03 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SLERF has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One SLERF token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SLERF

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.22969109 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $38,899,503.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

