SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.48. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

SouthGobi Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $140.78 million, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 56.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

