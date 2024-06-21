SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,986,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,477,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,622,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $392.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,586,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,855. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.71 and a 200 day moving average of $384.23. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.