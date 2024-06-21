Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Up to $31.66

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.66, but opened at $33.47. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 398,505 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. StockNews.com cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 5.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

