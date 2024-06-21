St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 71,439 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.7% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,837,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,618,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,963,984. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $38.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

