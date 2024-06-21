St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.6% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,482. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

