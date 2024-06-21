StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.75 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $128.17 million and $1.75 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for $3,581.78 or 0.05597895 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,784 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,784.66061463. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,573.81398699 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,700,095.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

